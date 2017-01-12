Kansas City police identify the first homicide victim of 2017

Kansas City police have identified a 20-year-old man found fatally shot Tuesday evening at 12th Street and The Paseo as Donald Coty.
Officers responded to the shooting about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and found a northbound vehicle sitting idle in the street with its engine running. The vehicle had numerous bullet holes. Inside, police found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Paramedics arrived to administer first aid but Coty died at the scene, said Sgt. Kari D. Thompson, a police spokeswoman.
It is likely that others were in the car with Coty prior to the shooting.
The slaying was the first homicide reported in 2017. There were eight homicides reported during the same period this time last year.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
