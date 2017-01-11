Jackson County prosecutors file murder charges in 2016 fatal shooting

Jackson County prosecutors have accused two men in the 2016 shooting death of another man in south Kansas City.
James Francis Jr., 19, of Kansas City, is one of the men charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Emorye M. Spriggs, 20, of Kansas City. Francis is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center. Bond was set at $250,000.
The second man who was charged remained at large Wednesday.
The shooting happened Jan. 6, 2016. Officers dispatched to the 8600 block of East 114th Street found Spriggs lying in the street. Spriggs was shot in the lower abdomen and his left hand. He died after being taken to a hospital, police said.
Witnesses said a four-door vehicle sped away after the shooting.
According to court records, Spriggs had received at least two phone calls from one of the men on the day of the shooting. A witness told police that Francis and the other alleged assailant were half-brothers.
Investigators found traces of blood inside a vehicle allegedly driven by the men on the day of the incident.
