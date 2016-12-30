Man in custody after Overland Park police vehicle rammed

A man sought by Overland Park police after a Dec. 21 incident in which an officer fired shots is now in custody, police said.
Casey Lee Smith, 29, was being held Friday in the Jackson County Detention Center.
He was taken into custody on Thursday, according to Overland Park police.
Smith is charged in Johnson County with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and theft.
He was sought in connection with an incident near 80th Street and Antioch Road when an officer spotted a pickup truck that had a stolen license plate.
When the officer attempted to stop the truck, the truck reversed and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle. The pickup then turned toward the officer, and the officer fired shots as the pickup truck sped sway, according to police.
