KC police release video of armed robbery in parking garage

Kansas City police have released surveillance video of a robbery inside a parking garage east of the Country Club Plaza.
The robbery occurred Dec. 14 in the 4600 block of Warwick Boulevard.
The video shows one person assault a female victim and steal her bag. Off camera, the other person stole a man’s wallet at gunpoint.
The second half of the video shows the robbers approaching and then running away from the scene.
Anyone who can identify the robbers is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
