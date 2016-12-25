Crime

December 25, 2016 11:51 AM

KCK police investigate Christmas Day homicide

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

Kansas City, Kan., police continue to investigate a homicide that took place during the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

The KCK Police Department responded to a shooting at 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace.

Police reported that they found a black male inside of a residence who had been shot to death.

A police spokesman said no further information was available shortly before noon on Sunday.

Police have asked that anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

