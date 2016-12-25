KCK police investigate Christmas Day homicide

Kansas City, Kan., police continue to investigate a homicide that took place during the early morning hours of Christmas Day.
The KCK Police Department responded to a shooting at 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace.
Police reported that they found a black male inside of a residence who had been shot to death.
A police spokesman said no further information was available shortly before noon on Sunday.
Police have asked that anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
