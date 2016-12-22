Two face federal charges after reportedly ramming Independence police car head-on

Two men are facing federal gun charges after smashing head-on into an Independence police vehicle in a QuikTrip parking lot.
Curlie Pruitt II, 36, and Roy L. House, 38, addresses unknown, were charged Thursday with being felons in possession of a firearm.
The incident happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday when police attempted to pull over the vehicle the men reportedly were in. The driver, Pruitt, allegedly sped through the parking lot of the convenience store at 4024 S. Noland Road and collided head-on with another police car. Both vehicles were disabled. Pruitt allegedly tried to flee but was blocked by a third police car. A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle.
Both men have previous convictions for assault and robbery.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments