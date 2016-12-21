Shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff in Raytown

A man suspected of shooting into a car was taken into custody after standoff with police Wednesday night in Raytown.
Raytown police were called to an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Raytown Road about 5:30 p.m. on reports of shots being fired.
Police said the man fired shots at a car during an argument, then ran into the apartment complex. Officers surrounded an apartment where they thought the man was hiding.
Officers eventually made contact with the people inside the apartment, and around 7:30, a man, a woman and two children left the apartment. The man was taken into custody.
The department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams helped end the standoff peacefully. No injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the relationships among the people involved and the nature of the argument.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
