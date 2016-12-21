17-year-old charged with murder, robbery, assault in botched drug deal in KC

A teenager was accused by Jackson County prosecutors of murder, robbery and assault in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during a drug deal in Kansas City.
Jewell A. Jones Jr., 17, of Kansas City, was charged Wednesday with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
He is accused of fatally shooting Warren Banks and seriously injuring another man during an attempted robbery Dec. 16 in the 7700 block of East 52nd Street.
According to court records, a victim of the shooting told police that Jones got into a vehicle with the victim and Banks after Jones agreed to purchase marijuana from Banks.
Once inside the vehicle, Jones allegedly announced a robbery and fired shots that killed Banks and wounded the victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
After fleeing, Jones later told a witness that he had shot at two men in a vehicle, court records indicate.
Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash-only bond for Jones.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments