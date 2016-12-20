Woman ordered to repay $500,000 embezzled from Leavenworth bank

A woman who embezzled $500,000 from the Leavenworth bank where she worked was ordered Tuesday to serve four months in custody.
Ashley Blacketer will then serve four months on house arrest and repay the money she stole from the Exchange National Bank & Trust.
Blacketer, 29, of Leavenworth, stole the money over a period of six years.
She covered up the crime by falsifying bank records about the amount of money in the bank’s vault, according to federal prosecutors.
An audit turned up the thefts after Blacketer left the bank for another job.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments