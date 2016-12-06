Kansas terrorism investigation allegedly yields evidence of child pornography

The investigation into a Kansas terror plot targeting Muslims has allegedly uncovered an extensive collection of child pornography, according to federal authorities.
The pornographic images were found on computer equipment seized from the Kansas home of one of the three men charged with plotting to bomb a Garden City, Kan., apartment complex and mosque, according to documents filed in federal court in Kansas City
The computer equipment was seized after search warrants were executed at the homes of the three suspects — Gavin Wayne Wright, Curtis Wayne Allen and Patrick Eugene Stein.
The items were taken to the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory in Kansas City.
According to the allegations in court documents:
An examiner assigned to review information on the seized equipment found two images on USB drives that depicted pre-pubescent girls in sexually graphic images.
Those devices were among the evidence seized from Stein’s home in Wright, Kan.
The examiner stopped further investigation, and authorities obtained a federal search warrant to search for additional child pornography.
As a result of that warrant, examiners identified about 250 still images and two videos of “child pornography/child erotica.”
No additional charges have been filed as a result of the pornography investigation, according to court records.
Wright, Allen and Stein remain in federal custody on the charge of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments