Overland Park bank robbery suspect calls 911 on himself

The 911 call that led Overland Park police to a bank robbery suspect Monday came from an unlikely source — the suspect himself.
The man later told police that he called 911 because he had been forced to commit the robbery. But he soon recanted that story and was taken to jail, according to court documents.
Paul Alan Sundquist, 29, of Louisburg, Kan., is now charged in federal court with the robbery of the Stanley Bank at U.S. 69 and West 151st Street.
Sundquist allegedly walked into the bank about 3:30 p.m. Monday and handed a note to a teller demanding money.
The teller complied and the robber fled with money.
Two witnesses in another vehicle spotted a man running from the bank and followed him to a nearby business where they saw him get into a white pickup truck, according to court documents.
The witnesses tried to block the truck in, but the truck driver drove over a curb to escape. The witnesses got a partial license plate number and relayed it to police dispatchers.
The witnesses followed the suspect’s truck until he parked in the 8000 block of West 159th Street.
From there, according to court documents, Sundquist called 911.
When interviewed later, Sundquist told authorities he had been planning the robbery for several weeks and had bought an app for his phone that could pick up police scanner traffic.
He was listening to the scanner when he heard his license plate number broadcast and decided to call 911 and falsely say he had been forced to rob the bank, according to the documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
