Raw video: Vigil held for 16-year-old shooting victim Javon Reilly

Jackie Reilly of Independence leads a crowd of supporters to a vigil at Van Horn High for son, Javon, killed Monday after school.
Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star

Crime

Deputy Brandon Collins funeral held in Olathe

Law enforcement units from Kansas and Missouri and the family and friends of Brandon Collins’ gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of the Johnson County deputy. Collins died early Sept. 11 when a drunk driver smashed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop.

Crime

Kylr Yust transferred to Jackson County jail

Kylr Yust was transferred from the Benton county jail Wednesday to the Kansas City Missouri Police South patrol station where processing procedure started and then he was transferred to the Jackson County jail. Yust is a person of interest in a missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions, according to KCMO police officer Darren Snapp.

Crime

Graphic content: She’s a Pistol gunfight unfolds on video

Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.

Editor's Choice Videos