Raw video: Vigil held for 16-year-old shooting victim Javon Reilly

Law enforcement units from Kansas and Missouri and the family and friends of Brandon Collins’ gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of the Johnson County deputy. Collins died early Sept. 11 when a drunk driver smashed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop.
Kylr Yust was transferred from the Benton county jail Wednesday to the Kansas City Missouri Police South patrol station where processing procedure started and then he was transferred to the Jackson County jail. Yust is a person of interest in a missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions, according to KCMO police officer Darren Snapp.
Adrian Espinosa-Flores appeared Tuesday through closed circuit hookup from the Johnson County Detention Center and answered the judge’s questions through an interpreter. He was not required to enter a plea because he was not being arraigned at this first appearance. His bond was set at $2 million.
Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.
Jessica Runions’ family has been told by her friends that Kylr Yust — the off-and-on boyfriend of Kara Kopetsky, then 17, before she disappeared nine years ago — was the last person seen last week with the woman from Raymore. He was taken into custody Sunday and was being held in Missouri’s Benton County jail.
The Star's Rick Montgomery talked to a few people from Westport about their reaction to last weekend's shooting in which a gunman opened fire into a group of people early Sunday, injuring at least six people.
Rhonda Beckford of Belton, Mo., mother of Kara Kopetsky, 17, whose has been missing for nine years, expressed her concerns for family members of missing 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore. Runions has been missing since Thursday.
Two Good Samaritans came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in a Shawnee Wal-Mart parking lot on Sunday afternoon. Police describe what took place during the attempted robbery that ended with one attacker dead and the woman and one Good Samaritan in the hospital.