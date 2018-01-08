Biotech prowess leads to internships for Summit Tech pair

Two students from Summit Technology Academy will participate in college-level academic internships during the spring semester by virtue of their performance at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus Biotechnology Day.
Lee’s Summit North’s Duncan Crosby and Lee’s Summit West’s Emma Shipley are both students in Peggy Hinzman’s Project Lead the Way medical intervention/biomedical innovation course.
The roughly 70 students attending Biotechnology Day last fall were provided data related to cancer research and asked to present their findings in a poster format. Crosby’s and Shipley’s posters were ranked at the top.
In addition to the “flash science fair,” juniors and seniors from four school districts spent the day collaborating with peers, listening to research presentations by Edwards Campus students and attending a biotechnology panel session with faculty.
Never miss a local story.
During their internships, Crosby and Shipley will work with Edwards Campus faculty member Jack Treml’s students on their independent research projects.
R-7 beats tax law changes to refinance bonds
The Lee’s Summit School District estimates it will save about $2.8 million in interest costs during the next 18 years by refinancing two bond issues.
The school board acted in late November to refinance the bonds because of expected federal tax-law changes, which eliminate the district’s ability to advance refund past-issued general obligation bonds.
The refunded bonds were sold during the week of Dec. 11.
Two R-7 choirs among five chosen for conference
Two Lee’s Summit School District high-school choirs will perform Jan. 26 at the Missouri Music Educators Association this month at the Tan-Tar-A resort in Osage Beach, Mo.
The Lee’s Summit North High School Combined Women’s Choirs, directed by Jonathan Krinke and Brad Light, and the Lee’s Summit West High School Concert Choir, directed by Amy Krinke and Jacob Lowry, were chosen through a “blind” audition in which judges reviewed recordings without knowing the names of the groups, schools or directors.
More than 172 applications were reviewed and only five high school choirs were selected.
The Lee’s Summit West choir will perform at 10:45 a.m. and the Lee’s Summit North choir will perform at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Ever wondered what new Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter is thinking? Well, he’s got a blog for you.
The district announced last week that Carpenter launched a Superintendent’s Blog on Jan. 2, when his first blog entry was posted.
“The Learning Changes Daily,” which is named for his experience at an Atlanta restaurant with an ever-changing menu, will share his personal learnings, candid thoughts and reflections.
Parent U will address online safety
Gary Boxer, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at Truman Medical Center Lakewood Counseling, will talk about technology and child safety Feb. 20 at a Parent University course.
“Technology: Your Children, Their Safety” will be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Westview Elementary School, 200 N. Ward Road. Boxer will discuss strategies and tools to help parents keep their children progressing along a safe and healthy development path.
Parent University stems from a collaborative relationship among Lee’s Summit CARES, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and ReDiscover.
The class costs $10. Register at www.LSCares.org.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
Comments