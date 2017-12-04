Deadline to pay county property taxes is approaching. Here’s where you can pay taxes

Jackson County taxpayers, take note: The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes is coming up this month.
If you live in the city of Lee’s Summit, residents can pay their tax bill at City Hall.
The city of Lee’s Summit reminded residents in a Nov. 30 press release that City Hall accepts Jackson County property and real estate tax bill payments as a convenience to taxpayers.
Residents can pay their tax bill in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the treasury office located in the lobby of City Hall, 220 S.E. Green Street.
The treasury office is expected to extend its business hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 27-29.
When paying a tax bill at the treasury office, payees should receive a tax receipt immediately.
The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes is Dec. 31, according to the Jackson County website. Tax bills were mailed out in November.
In Lee’s Summit, taxpayers also can place tax bill payments in the city’s night drop-box, which is available 24 hours a day outside the north entrance to City Hall.
A check must be attached to the tax bill with a contact phone number. Tax receipts for payments received via the night drop-box will be mailed to payees.
The city will accept payments by cash or checks made payable to the Jackson County Collector.
Lee’s Summit will receive 1 percent of the tax dollars collected for acting as an agent for Jackson County, according to the news release.
The treasury office also can assist taxpayers with an incorrect tax statement.
To avoid lines and delays in processing, residents are asked to bring their incorrect statement to the treasury office for correction before the last week of December. Titles, registrations, or proof-of-sale documents are required for billing corrections.
The news release also noted that Lee’s Summit City Hall will be closed Dec. 25-26 for the holidays.
Residents can also pay their tax bill online on the Jackson County website.
For more information, visit www.jacksongov.org.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
