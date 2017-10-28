Lee’s Summit libraries will have new weekend hours beginning in January

Lee’s Summit libraries will have new hours
The Mid-Continent Public Library recently announced that it will offer extended weekend hours at each of its 31 branches across the metro, including two in Lee’s Summit. The new hours of operation will go into effect Jan. 2, 2018.
The library system said the new hours are unique to each branch’s individual customer needs — whether that means staying open later during the week or providing weekend hours.
The new hours were determined by library leadership following months of community meetings and conversation, the library said in a news release.
The new service hours were made possible by an increase to the library’s funding, which voters approved with the passage of Proposition L in November 2016.
Starting in the new year, both the Lee’s Summit Branch, 150 N.W. Oldham Parkway, and the Colbern Road Branch, 1000 N.E. Colbern Road, will have new Saturday hours — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — and will be open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Both branches also will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, visit www.mymcpl.org.
CPR training for residents is Nov. 18
Lee’s Summit residents will have the opportunity to learn how to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, during a free training session Nov. 18 at the Gamber Community Center, 4 S.E. Independence Ave.
The training is being offered by the Lee’s Summit Health Education Advisory Board.
Participants can choose from three, 45-minute sessions beginning at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Experienced CPR instructors will lead the training sessions, which includes a brief video and chest-compression practice on mannequins.
Space is limited. Registration is preferred and is available online at www.LSparks.net or by calling 816-969-1500.
Walk-ins will be permitted if space is available.
All participants will receive a certificate and a free T-shirt while supplies last.
