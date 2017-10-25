Summit Eye Center begins construction in Lee’s Summit

Summit Eye Center begins construction
Summit Eye Center has started phase one of construction for a new medical office building at the Summit Village development in Lee’s Summit, Newmark Grubb Zimmer announced Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Summit Village is being developed by Newmark Grubb Zimmer on behalf of Unity Realty. Phase one can accommodate up to 700,000 square feet of office, medical office, hotel, and other commercial uses.
Summit Eye Center will provide optometry services and vision care products at the site, which is located along the newly constructed section of Blue Parkway near the roundabout at Colbern Road.
Additional public infrastructure is also under construction, including a road extension that opens additional sites for development.
LS CARES to hold community conversation on youth mental health
Lee’s Summit CARES will sponsor a community conversation that will focus on the topics of mental health with a focus on youth and teens in Lee’s Summit.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 inside the Council Chambers of Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 S.E. Green Street.
The event will feature six panelists — including two neurologists and suicide-prevention advocates, two mental and behavioral health specialists, a family practitioner, and a representative from the Lee’s Summit Police Department.
The panel will discuss mental health and suicide prevention for young people and what it looks like in the community then takes questions from the audience. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend.
The event is open to the public, but space is limited. RSVP to LSCares@rediscovermh.org.
City taking applications for Citizens Leadership Academy
The city of Lee’s Summit recently announced that it is accepting applications for the 2018 Citizens Leadership Academy.
The academy is free and open to Lee’s Summit residents who want to gain better insight into city-government operations and for residents who are looking to prepare for greater involvement in community leadership.
The city staff works with participants to answer questions and guide them through municipal processes.
There is room for 18 participants, including three high school seniors nominated by either a school principal or counselor.
Participants will attend sessions twice a month on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at various city facilities. The academy has a total of seven sessions, beginning Jan. 20, 2018, through April 7, 2018.
Applications can be downloaded on the city’s website or obtained at the city clerk’s office.
Completed applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office at Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 S.E. Green St., emailed to Trisha.FowlerArcuri@cityofLS.net, or faxed to 816-969-1002 by Dec. 20.
For information, call the Lee’s Summit City Clerk’s Office at 816-969-1006.
RecycleFEST slated for Nov. 18
RecycleFEST will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 18 in the Lee’s Summit City Hall parking lot, 220 S.E. Green Street.
The event is in celebration of America Recycles Day.
The following items can be recycled at the event — athletic shoes, bicycles, cellphones, crayons, eye glasses, golf balls, hearing aids, keys, license plates, pill bottles, rechargeable batteries, tennis balls, wine corks. here also will be sensitive document shredding.
Residents may bring up to four paper grocery sacks of sensitive documents for shredding. Paper clips and staples are accepted, but plastic covers and binders should be removed.
The shred trucks will be available until filled.
Pill bottles should be empty and have labels removed.
The event will take place rain or shine.
Another RecycleFEST event will be offered in the spring of 2018 in celebration of Earth Day. For more information about RecycleFEST, call 816-969-1800 or visit LSlandfill.net.
