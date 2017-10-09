Bernard Campbell students give gift of chicks

For their 2017 fundraiser, Bernard Campbell Middle School students generated money not only for their school, but for a worthy cause in places far away.
Partnering with Great American Opportunities and Save the Children, students donated funds to purchase 87 baby chicks for families in need.
The chicks will go to individuals in Nicaragua, Bangladesh and Guatemala. With the chicks, families will be able to sell eggs to bring in extra income.
Voy Spears Jr. Elementary is a Blue Ribbon School
Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School in Lee’s Summit is one of Missouri’s eight Blue Ribbon Schools for 2017. The award designates the school as an exemplary, high-performing school.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the announcement in late September. A total of 342 schools nationwide received the honor based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Voy Spears Jr. Elementary, 201 N.E. Anderson St., is part of the Blue Springs School District, but it serves northern Lee’s Summit.
The school earned Blue Ribbon status after being designated a Gold Star School by the state of Missouri. Its principal is Renee Murry.
An awards ceremony for the winning schools is scheduled in Washington D.C., next month.
Tax rate drops in R-7 district
A growing tax base has led to a decline in the property tax rate for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District.
The rate is being cut by 11.80 cents per $100 assessed valuation, bringing the 2017 rate to $5.8777 per $100 of assessed real-estate value.
For the owner of a $191,300 home, which is the average within the district, the savings will be about $43 on December’s tax bill — assuming home remain steady for t he upcoming.
The Missouri Constitution allows school districts to maintain a consistent level of property-tax funding from year to year.
When property values decrease, the tax rate increases. If property values increase, the tax rate decreases.
LSW preps for financial aid Oct. 18
Lee’s Summit West High School will host its annual Financial Aid Night from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the school’s performing arts center.
The event is open to all area high school seniors and their families, who can learn about the FAFSA financial aid application and other information about financing college.
Trivia Night benefits Lee’s Summit Scholar Bowl Team
The Lee’s Summit High School Scholar Bowl Team will host Tiger Trivia Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the school’s lecture hall. All proceeds will benefit the Scholar Bowl Team.
The fundraiser will include a silent auction and drawings. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase.
All participants age 14 or older are welcome, but organizers are asking that small children not attend.
Teams of up to eight people may participate for $80 or individual registration is $15. Individuals will be placed on a team with others registering individually.
A $100 VIP table package entitles eight team members to a raffle ticket each and other perks.
To register, contact Scholar Bowl coach Diana Lehman at Diana.lehman@lsr7.net or 816-986-2000, ext. 7266.
To donate cash or an auction item, send or deliver it to Lehman at the school, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64068. Checks should be payable to Lee’s Summit High School.
Teaching the Holocaust in Lone Jack
Angela Gottesburen, a librarian at Lone Jack High School, attended a three-day conference this summer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
The museum said Gottesburen, who lives in Pleasant Hill, was one of 221 people who attended the 24th annual Arthur and Rochelle Belfer National Conference for Educators, which aims to equip school staff members to effectively bring Holocaust education into their classrooms.
“Educating students about the history of the Holocaust provides an opportunity for young people to think critically, not only about the past but also about their roles in society today,” said Gretchen Skidmore, director of education initiatives for the Museum’s William Levine Family Institute for Holocaust Education.
