Olathe seventh-grader wins Super Bowl contest, will be at the big game

Sophie Schneider has rubbed shoulders with some of professional football’s finest, including Kansas City Chiefs kickers Cairo Santos and Dustin Colquitt, and Good Morning America host and former New York Giants great Michael Strahan.
Not bad for a 13-year-old from Olathe. And there’s more to come.
Sophie, who attends Mission Trail Middle School, was just named the winner of the NFL Play 60 Super Bowl contest. The announcement was made on “Good Morning America, with Santos and Colquitt on hand to offer congratulations to the young Chiefs fan.
As this year’s Play 60 winner, Sophie and her family will be attending Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5. In addition to activities leading up to the game, Sophie will serve as Good Morning America’s “kid correspondent,” interviewing members of the Super Bowl teams. She will also deliver the game ball to an official on the field at NRG Stadium just before kickoff, according to a news release.
NFL Play 60 is a “youth health and wellness” program designed to get kids across the country active for 60 minutes a day. In addition to taking that pledge, Sophie had to submit a video illustrating her “passion to trying new things to get physically active.” In the video she played tennis, golf, basketball and even ballet.
“There are all kinds of things you can do to get in your 60 minutes of physical activity every day,” Sophie said in her video.
The seventh-grader was one of three finalists, and got the most votes at NFLrush.com.
“I wanted to be the next Super Kid,” Sophie said. “I mean the Super Bowl is such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I was so excited.”
