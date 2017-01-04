Olathe Health introduces new name, new brand

Olathe Health System has started 2017 with a new name and new look.
The network of two hospitals and 38 family and specialty care clinics is now called Olathe Health. The medical system said the subtle name change represents a renewed commitment to meet the challenging health care needs across its four-county service area.
The change is also the first complete system rebranding for Olathe Health since it was founded in 1953. What started as a 30-bed hospital has expanded into a network of more than 300 physicians and about 2,500 employees.
The new logo, created to visually express the promise to provide quality healthcare to the community, will be featured prominently on signs and on Olathe Health’s website, olathehealth.org.
As part of the rebranding, each clinic in the system’s network will include Olathe Health in the name. For example, Antioch Family Care is now called Olathe Health Family Medicine-Antioch.
In addition, Olathe Medical Services Inc. — the group of clinics and health care providers who are employed by Olathe Helath — is now called Olathe Health Physicians.
Olathe Health’s network includes Olathe Medical Center and Miami County Medical Center.
Comments