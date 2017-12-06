What’s happening in Johnson County

Dec. 9
Annual Meeting and Benefit Gala: Friends of Yates will celebrate 104 years of service by hosting Holiday at the Apollo, there will be a social hour, lunch and a silent auction along with live entertainment, 11:30 a.m., Jack Reardon Conversation Center, 520 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 913-321-1566.
Autism Friendly Santa: Families of children with challenging behaviors and other developmental delays will find this event enjoyable experience, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ACI Learning Center, 6394 College Blvd., Overland Park, free, acilearningcenters.com.
Holiday Luminary Walk: Stroll down candlelit trails through the gardens and woods at this fundraiser for the Overland Park Arboretum, 8909 W. 179th St., with a mile of candles, holiday lights, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides and Santa Claus in the depot, 5 to 9 p.m., $9-$10, children 5 and under free, 913-685-3604 or katharine.garrison@opkansas.org.
Dec. 9-10
Guardian Angels Holiday Marketplace: Stop by great gift ideas for all to purchase including jewelry, seasonal candles, tamales, quilted and knitted items and much more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, Mo., 816-931-4351.
Dec. 9-Jan. 7
Holiday Lights: Bring some cocoa cookies and blankets as you view the lights and hear the music from the warmth of your car, 5 to 11 p.m., Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, free.
Dec. 12
Leawood Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner: Keynote speaker Chris Costello, CEO and co-founder of Bloom, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-498-1514 ext. 1. EmilyE@Leawood Chamber.org.
Abel Ramirez Big Band Dances: Playing classic big band jazz in the same tradition and style that made Kansas City famous, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Camelot Ballroom, 6635 W. 151st St., Overland Park, $10, www.abelramirezbigband.
Neighborhood Speakers Series: You are invited to a conversation about emergency management and preparedness presented by Trenton Pittman, Johnson County community preparedness assistant director, noon to 1:30 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty, Overland Park, free, 913-895-6346.
Dec. 19
Abel Ramirez Big Band Dances: Playing classic big band jazz in the same tradition and style that made Kansas City famous, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Camelot Ballroom, 6635 W. 151st St., Overland Park, $10, www.abelramirezbigband.
Dec. 21
Tech Thursdays: Get hands on help with basic computer skills internet or email, also learn how to use the elibrary on your tablet or smartphone, 2 to 3 p.m., Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, 913-826-4600.
Dec. 26-Jan. 7
Christmas Tree Recycling: You can drop your tree at the following locations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch; Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty; Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira; and Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, 913-895-6273.
Dec. 28
Minecraft Meetup: Bring your own device to play with fellow fans, share hacks, trade tips and get ready to discuss all thinks Minecraft, ideal for teens and families, 2 to 3 p.m., Lackman Library, 15345 W. 87th St.., Lenexa, 913-826-4600.
Dec. 30
Pre-New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser: An evening filled with Tejano music such as Hugo Guerrero, Jess Lopez, Calle Seis, along with Las Estrellas and Paradize band, food, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Hispanic Heritage Organization, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Jan. 3
Oak Park Book Club:The only thing as enjoyable as a good book is talking about it, join in, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Blue Jacket, Overland Park, 913-826-4600.
