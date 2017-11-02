This Olathe East student accomplished what 0.1 percent of students ever accomplish

For someone who has achieved what few people are capable of doing, Olathe East junior Nathan Hampleman, 17 and of Overland Park, is surprisingly low-key about his latest accomplishment.
Hampleman recently earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, a particularly impressive feat when you consider that nationally less than 0.1 percent of students who take the test will earn a perfect score.
Nobody was more surprised than Hampleman himself when he learened what he’d achieved. His reaction was disbelief when he went online to check his score.
“I kind of gasped and started dancing around the room,” he said. “It was nice. I was really surprised.”
Considering Hampleman came awfully close to a perfect score when he took the test as a sophomore, it’s not really that surprising that he performed as well as he did. He earned a score of 34 last year during his first attempt.
Hampleman said his parents were both proud and relieved with his latest performance on the exam.
“They were really happy,” he said. “They are happy that I am done now and that I don’t have to take it again.”
While Hampleman said he did do a few practice tests before he took the ACT, he credits his strong performance to his healthy habits before exam day.
“A few days before I take a standardized test I try to eat well, sleep well, and exercise,” Hampleman said. “I try to be healthy. I think it helps me.”
Maintaining a focus on health is important to Hampleman who maintains a pretty rigorous academic and extracurricular schedule at Olathe East. He juggles six advanced-placement classes while also competing in cross country and track and field.
He also manages to hold down a part-time job as a soccer referee.
When he isn’t busy with homework, sports or working, Hampleman likes to do pretty typical things for a guy his age — hang out with friends and family, play video games, read, and walk his dog.
Those who know Hampleman at Olathe East know that his latest accomplishment, perfection on the ACT, is only the beginning of a bright future.
“Nathan is a well-spoken, articulate student,” Olathe East Principal Kerry Lane said in a written statement. “He has a great sense of humor and a magnetic personality that will serve him well in any future he dreams for himself.”
An ACT score of 36 most likely will result in some full-tuition college scholarship opportunities for Hampleman. Those opportunities will depend on where he decides to attend college.
Right now, Hampleman remains undecided on which college he will choose, but he is looking at the University of Kansas, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Texas Christian as options.
His major also is up in the air for now, but Hampleman is thinking about studying math, engineering, or computer science.
He said that, even though he has achieved something incredible with his perfect ACT score, he would like to continue to develop good study skills as he continues through high school.
Hampleman said he often takes inspiration on how to work hard and succeed from older students who he has met through the years. He also admires the way many of his friends have challenged themselves and ended up getting into good colleges as a result.
He knows he is lucky to have had some great role models over the years.
“I’ve had a lot of great teachers and I have great parents and I’m happy I’ve had these people in my life,” Hampleman said. “They are a big part of this success.”
Comments