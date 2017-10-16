Ravens volleyball primed for another state-tournament run

Olathe Northwest volleyball looks primed for another run at the Class 6A state championship as the regular season winds down.
The Ravens, who are the defending 6A champs, didn’t drop a set Saturday on the way to winning its own six-team invitational tournament.
Top-ranked Olathe Northwest’s five-match sweep, included a 25-11, 25-23 victory against rival Olathe North, which entered the weekend ranked No. 2 in 6A.
The Ravens (33-3) started the Olathe Northwest Invitational with a 25-14, 25-22 win against Shawnee Mission South.
Next, ONW trounced two other city rivals — Olathe South (25-13, 25-12) and Olathe East (25-16, 25-18) — before beating Blue Valley Southwest 25-12, 25-20.
That set up the showdown with the Eagles (26-7), who finished third at the tourney behind the Ravens and BV Southwest.
Olathe North opened tourney play with a 21-25, 25-19, 22-25 loss against BV Southwest, but the Eagles rallied to claim a pair of three-set victories — beating SM South 8-25, 25-19, 25-20 and Olathe East 25-14, 19-25, 25-18.
The runner-up Timberwolves split with Olathe Northwest and Olathe North, but swept Olathe East and Olathe South in three sets — 16-25, 25-22, 25-21 win against the Hawks and 25-17, 23-25, 25-16 against the Falcons.
Still, the day belonged to Olathe Northwest, which boasts a powerful lineup that features four players with at least 100 kills this season.
Entering the weekend tourney, Taylor Kuper, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter, led the Ravens with 312 kills.
Meanwhile, 5-11 junior Lindsey Heller had 158 kills, 6-2 sophomore middle blocker Kaiti Parks had 112 kills, and 6-0 senior middle blocker Georgia Mullins had 103 kills.
Olathe Northwest, which wrapped up the regular season Tuesday against St. Thomas Aquinas, will be among the favorite Oct. 21 during Class 6A sub-state play at Lawrence High School.
