At Shawnee Mission ‘lab school,’ the district experiments with new ways to teach, learn

Isabelle Jewsome (left) loaded her glider onto the launch pad as she and her fellow third-graders tested their projects as teacher Erin Adriance recorded her flight distance at Apache Elementary School. Apache’s debut as an innovation school this year represents a shift in learning, found in pockets throughout the Shawnee Mission School District and throughout the country, toward a system that prioritizes collaborative projects, hands-on learning and individualized curriculum over what proponents call “one size-fits-all” teaching models. It’s a model that has attracted more attention and scrutiny in recent months, since the district announced it intends to expand the program to other schools. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com