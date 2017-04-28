Skyline E3 settles into its new office building in Lenexa

Skyline E3 has completed its consolidation into a new office building it opened in Lenexa.
The company, which produces and maintains exhibits for large businesses that put on displays at trade shows, built the $6 million, 53,000-square-foot office building at 9511 Legler Road.
The office building has space for a showroom for Skyline E3’s products and creates enough room for the company’s planned growth.
Todd Williams, owner and president of Skyline E3, said 29 employees moved into the company’s new office building. They were consolidated from other office spaces in Olathe and elsewhere.
Williams said his company has grown for 13 straight years and that it’s positioned to double in size within the next seven years.
Williams attributed the prospects for future growth on the strength of the trade show industry. That view is largely supported by industry research. The Center of Exhibition Industry Research said that the industry had posted 25 straight quarters of growth until the fourth quarter of 2016. The CEIR index said the fourth quarter of 2016 was a “temporal setback as economic fundamentals still point to moderate growth for the exhibition industry.”
“Really, anybody that attends trade shows is a potential client,” Williams said. “The industry is as strong as it’s ever been.”
Skyline E3 is the only tenant in its new building.
