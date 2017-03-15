Shawnee police seek help finding man who hasn’t been seen since early March

Shawnee police are asking the public for help to find a man who has been missing since early this month.
Dawit T. Tesfaye, 35, was last seen March 2 at his apartment near 75th Street and Quivira Road, according to police.
His family has not had contact with him since then, police said.
Tesfaye is black, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 154 pounds.
He does not have a vehicle. Police said he had recently quit his job, and there has been no recent activity on his cellphone or bank account.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
