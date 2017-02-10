Shawnee Mission South student earns perfect ACT score

Perfect ACT score
Shawnee Mission South junior Nicolas James scored a perfect 36 on the ACT exam.
In addition to school orchestra, James participates in Academic Decathlon and Boy Scouts.
The ACT exam gauges a student’s readiness for college and covers English, mathematics, reading and science.
Overland Park student wins award
An Overland Park native was among three Kansas State University students to earn a scholarship to study abroad.
Kansas State junior Thomas Anjard, who studies industrial and manufacturing engineering, earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study at Czech Technical University in Prague.
The scholarship, granted to U.S. citizens who have limited financial means to study overseas, offers up to $5,000 in scholarships.
At Kansas State, Anjard founded the Food Recovery Network, a program that helps eliminate food waste. He is a 2014 graduate of Bishop Miege High School.
Shawnee Mission School District celebrates
Two Shawnee Mission School District educators have received top honors in their first year of teaching.
Matthew Baker, a science teacher at Shawnee Mission West, and Stephanie Wilhite, a second-grade teacher at Brookridge Elementary, were granted the Kansas Horizon Award on Jan 5.
The award is given to 32 teachers across the state of Kansas for their leadership work in the classroom.
Olathe resident promoted
Park University last month announced a new leadership position on campus.
Jayme Uden, of Olathe, was promoted to associate vice president and dean of students. At Park, Uden has served as assistant dean of student life and associate dean of students. Uden joined the university in 2011 after serving as assistant director for residence life at the University of Kansas.
He assumed his new position Jan. 1.
