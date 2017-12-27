Sheriff’s crime report: Harrisonville convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Archie
12/19/17 05:43 MISSOURI, ARCHIE
On Dec. 19 at approximately 0547 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of North Missouri Street in Archie regarding a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the victim, who advised her white 2000 Honda Civic was taken out of her driveway sometime between 2030 hours on Dec. 18 and 0535 hours on Dec. 19. No suspect has been identified at this time.
Belton
Never miss a local story.
12/20/17 17:30 HARRELSON DR, BELTON
On Dec. 20, a deputy responded to the 19600 block of South Harrelson Drive in Belton for a report of a stealing. A female told the deputy that the passenger window to her vehicle had been broken and items had been stolen from the vehicle.
12/20/17 21:15 CROWN PARK, BELTON
On Dec. 20 at approximately 2117 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 7100 block of Crown Park for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the victim, who stated she had been assaulted. A suspect was identified and had left prior to the deputy’s arrival.
Cleveland
12/23/17 10:13 215TH ST, CLEVELAND
On Dec. 23 at approximately 1016 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 5400 block of East 215th Street for a suspicious subject that had been spotted on the property near the residence. A stolen vehicle was recovered in the area.
Drexel
12/23/17 21:29 ASPEN ST, DREXEL
On Dec. 23 at approximately 2135 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Aspen Street in Drexel to check the welfare of a subject. A subject at the residence had been sending messages to a female threatening self-harm. The female had an active ex parte against the subject and he was arrested due to violating this order.
Freeman
12/18/17 15:02 STATE ROUTE O, FREEMAN
On Dec. 18 at approximately 1533 hours, a deputy responded to the 28600 block of South Missouri O outside of Freeman in reference to a stealing case. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the victim, who stated someone had stolen a walnut log from his property. One suspect has been identified.
Garden City
12/19/17 10:40 MO 7, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 19, a deputy was dispatched to the lobby of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a reported theft from a motor vehicle. The deputy contacted the victim, who stated that the exhaust stack was missing from his vehicle. No suspects were identified at this time.
12/24/17 07:21 MAIN ST, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 24 at approximately 0748 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at an address in the 300 block of Main Street in Garden City in regard to a report of stealing. The deputy spoke with a male, who stated that he had items stolen from his van. No suspect information is available at this time.
12/24/17 20:03 275TH ST, GARDEN CITY
On Dec. 24 at approximately 2011 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the Seven Stop in Garden City in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim in the parking lot. The victim stated that she was assaulted during a custody exchange. A suspect has been identified.
Harrisonville
12/19/17 03:27 NB 49/COMMERCIAL , HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 19 at approximately 0327 hours, a deputy attempted to stop a maroon Ford Expedition on South Commercial Street near Interstate 49. The vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement and lead deputies on a pursuit north on Interstate 49 through Peculiar and Belton before stopping at the intersection of North Scott and East 155th Street. A female suspect was taken into custody in this incident.
12/19/17 22:04 PRICE CHOPPER/HARRISONVILLE, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 19 at approximately 2211 hours, a deputy responded to the area of Price Chopper and Commercial Street in Harrisonville in reference to assisting the Harrisonville Police Department with a subject who had ran from them. A subject was located and placed in custody.
12/21/17 14:04 ORIENT CEMETERY RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 21 at approximately 1409 hours, a deputy responded to the 27300 block of Orient Cemetery Road in reference to stealing. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male and gathered information for the report. No suspects have been identified in this case.
12/22/17 13:53 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 22 at approximately 1353 hours, deputies were dispatched to the Cass County jail, located at 2501 W. Mechanic Street in Harrisonville, in reference to a suicidal subject. One subject was transported by Harrisonville EMS for further treatment.
12/23/17 18:07 TIMBERLAKE RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 23 at approximately 1940 hours, a deputy made contact with a victim by phone in reference to harassment. The victim stated a male subject was going to beat him up or possibly shoot him. A suspect has been identified.
12/23/17 21:31 275th ST., HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 23 at approximately 2134 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Jassi’s Supermart in the 21400 block of East 275th Street in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival at approximately 2143 hours, the deputy spoke with the victim. The victim told the deputy that a white, heavy-set female had pointed a gun at him and demanded money from the cash register. The victim stated the female subject fled west on foot.
12/24/17 03:34 SB49/N CASS PKWY, HARRISONVILLE
On Dec. 24 at approximately 0349 hours, a deputy arrived in the area of southbound Interstate 49 and Commercial Street in reference to a road-rage incident. The deputy made contact with the victim, who stated that he had been chased from Kansas City, Mo., by an unknown subject. It was determined that this incident occurred in Kansas City, Mo.
Lake Annette
12/24/17 19:18 LAKEVIEW DR, LAKE ANNETTE
On Dec. 24 at 1920 hours, deputies were dispatched to the 8400 block of Lakeview Drive in Lake Annette in reference to a disturbance where shots were fired. The victim said that she had been assaulted during a verbal argument. A suspect has been identified.
Peculiar
12/18/17 05:15 BRIAR RD, PECULIAR
On Dec. 18 at approximately 0518 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21300 block of South Briar Road in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim, who stated items were stolen from his truck. No suspects have been identified.
12/18/17 07:03 BRIAR RD, PECULIAR
On Dec. 18 at approximately 0705 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21600 block of South Briar Road in Peculiar for two stolen vehicles. The reporting party said that that two Ford F-150 pickups were taken from the residential driveway. Suspect information not available at this time.
12/18/17 17:09 PRAIRIE DR, PECULIAR
On Dec. 18, a deputy responded to the 13200 block of Prairie Drive in Peculiar in reference to stealing from a motor vehicle. The reporting party said a jack was stolen from a vehicle.
12/19/17 16:03 CLEVELAND, PECULIAR
On Dec. 19, a deputy conducted a suspicious activity investigation that was reported by a female in the 22500 block of South Cleveland Avenue in rural Peculiar. The reporting party advised she observed a blue Chevrolet with a Missouri license plate going through her mailbox. A suspect has not been identified.
12/20/17 10:32 267TH ST, PECULIAR
On Dec. 20, a deputy was dispatched to the 8900 block of East 267th Street in Freeman(Public Water District No. 7) for a report of a burglary. The victim stated that numerous pieces of copper were stolen from the business. No suspect has been identified at this time.
12/22/17 04:16 221ST ST/HATFIELD, PECULIAR
On Dec. 22 at approximately 0416 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 221st Street near Hatfield Road. The driver was arrested and held pending the issuance of a warrant.
Pleasant Hill
12/20/17 17:02 MURRAY RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 20 at approximately 1704 hours, a deputy responded to a larceny call at Murray Road in Pleasant Hill. The deputy contacted the reporting party, who stated that her grandson’s 70cc, green and black dirt bike was stolen from the front of their residential trailer.
12/22/17 22:52 LEXINGTON RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Dec. 22 at approximately 2250 hours, a deputy was scanning on the radio and heard the Pleasant Hill Police Department on a domestic disturbance. The deputy then heard them say the suspect of the disturbance was leaving the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee heading north through a yarded area behind the duplexes on Lexington Road. The deputy then went to that area and came to the 300 block of Lexington Road to assist the Pleasant Hill officers.
Raymore
12/19/17 14:23 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On Dec. 19 at approximately 1448 hours, a deputy conducted a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 1300 block of North Mullen Avenue in rural Raymore. Randal L. Hagedorn was taken in to custody on an active Cass County felony warrant and was transported to the jail. Hagedorn was being held on a bond of $25,000, cash only.
12/23/17 18:18 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE
On Dec. 23 at approximately 1818 hours, a deputy responded to the 800 block of North Mullen Avenue for threats. Summons were issued to two subjects for peace disturbance.
Strasburg
12/23/17 03:10 MILL ST, STRASBURG
On Dec. 23 at approximately 0311 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 500 block of West Mill Street in Strasburg for a domestic disturbance. The deputy contacted the victim, who stated she was pushed out of her home. A suspect has been identified.
Comments