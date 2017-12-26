Two brothers opening Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Belton

The building that formerly housed Long John Silver’s and an A&W restaurant in Belton has been sold to new owners, who plan to open a Hawaiian food restaurant there by February 2018.
Two brothers from Oregon, Cameron and Tyler McNie, will open Hawaiian Bros Island Grill at 1112 E. North Ave. in Belton.
According to a news release, the brothers partnered with Paul Worcester and Joel Worcester of Worcester Investments to purchase the 2,800-square-foot building near Target and Home Depot.
For several years, the McNie brothers helped operate a restaurant chain called Hawaiian Time, with nine Oregon locations, the news release said.
Never miss a local story.
Now the two are coming into the Kansas City market with a similar concept. The Belton location is expected to be the first of “as many as a dozen” planned for the metro area.
“Our family purchased a single restaurant in 2003 from a Hawaiian family,” Cameron McNie said in a statement. “We’d never been in the restaurant industry, but the business just exploded from that one location and we grew it throughout Oregon. After working for our family restaurant for many years, my brother and I wanted to branch off and do our own thing.”
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, the news release said, “will feature Hawaiian-inspired island décor and an all-fresh menu that includes a signature teriyaki chicken dish, Huli Huli Chicken.”
For about $8.50, the restaurant’s traditional plate lunch will include “a main portion of meat, two scoops of white rice, and a scoop of macaroni salad.”
Comments