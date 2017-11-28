Sheriff’s crime report: Stabbing reported in East Lynne, one arrested

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office crime report reveals incidents occurring from Nov. 20-26 in Cass County.
Archie
11/23/17 12:42 MAIN, ARCHIE
On Nov. 23 at approximately 1242 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street in Archie in reference to an armed disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with two male parties. Both parties were taken into custody.
Belton
11/20/17 14:52 202ND ST, BELTON
On Nov. 20, a deputy responded to a call of a possible stealing that occurred in the 5600 block of 202nd Street in Belton. The deputy made contact with the reporting party and conducted an investigation.
11/21/17 00:10 LAKEWOOD TERR, BELTON
On Nov. 21 at approximately 0014 hours, a deputy responded to the sheriff’s office in reference to a disturbance that occurred in Belton. The deputy made contact with a male subject, who stated he had been assaulted. A suspect has been identified in this incident.
11/23/17 01:41 BALDWIN/58, BELTON
On 11/23/2017, at approximately 0141 hours, a deputy assisted a Belton police officer on a traffic stop near the intersection of Missouri 58 and Baldwin Street. A female suspect was taken into custody for driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
11/24/17 07:12 OIL WELL DR, BELTON
On Nov. 24 at approximately 0740 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the business of Family Farm Lawn and Landscaping, 2301 East Oil Well Drive in Belton, in regard to a reported burglary. The victim stated that multiple items were stolen from the property. A suspect has been identified.
11/24/17 14:07 203RD ST, BELTON
On Nov. 24 at approximately 1439 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1300 block of East 203rd Street in Belton in regard to a burglary.
11/25/17 01:57 HOLMES RD, BELTON
On Nov. 25 at approximately 0157 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the Jaudon Bar, 20300 S. Holmes Road near Belton, regarding a disturbance. One male was assaulted and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
11/25/17 08:58 190TH ST, BELTON
On Nov. 25, a deputy responded to a call of a possible firearm theft in the 8300 block of East 190th Street in Belton. The deputy made contact with the reporting party who stated that the firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P 22, was stolen sometime after Oct. 6. The firearm was entered as stolen.
11/25/17 10:43 CROWN PARK, BELTON
On Nov. 25, a deputy responded to the 7600 block of Crown Park in Belton on a report of a suspect with an active felony parole warrant in the area. Angela R. Wheaton was contacted and taken into custody.
11/25/17 14:59 BEL-RAY BLVD N. OF 58 HIGHWAY, BELTON
On Nov. 25, a deputy assisted the Raymore Police Department by conducting a pedestrian check of a subject matching the description of a party who had stolen property from Walmart and assaulted loss prevention personnel. The subject was identified and released to Raymore Police Department for further investigation.
Cass County
11/25/17 10:34 GORE/WARD
On Nov. 25 at approximately 1035 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop of a white GMC Yukon on Gore Road at Ward Road for a traffic violation. A subject was placed into custody for active Lake Winnebago warrants and taken to the Lake Winnebago Police Department.
East Lynne
11/22/17 20:39 COLONY AVE, EAST LYNNE
On Nov. 22 at 2042 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of East Colony Avenue in reference to a disturbance. While the deputy was en route, the deputy was advised that one of the parties had been stabbed and the suspect had fled in a black Chevrolet four-door truck. The suspect was later located and taken into custody.
Freeman
11/22/17 19:41 2/C, FREEMAN
On Nov. 22 at approximately 1941 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of Missouri 2 and Missouri C. An investigation resulted in the arrest of a female subject for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
Garden City
11/23/17 11:54 2/M, GARDEN CITY
On Nov. 23 at approximately 1154 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Mercury Sable near the intersection of Missouri 2 and Missouri M in Garden City. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possession of controlled substance.
11/25/17 00:56 MAIN, GARDEN CITY
On Nov. 25 at approximately 0106 hours, a deputy responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Garden City in reference to a third 911 call from a residence which was unfounded. A female suspect was taken into custody for misusing 911.
Grandview
11/22/17 17:12 154TH TER, GRANDVIEW
On Nov. 22, a deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of East 154th Terrace in Grandview to provide K-9 assistance to Grandview Police Department officers who were on the scene of a traffic stop. K-9 Champ alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle and during a probable cause search, marijuana paraphernalia was located.
Harrisonville
11/22/17 02:58 SB 49/307, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 22 at approximately 0259 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on southbound Interstate 49 at 307th Street. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for active Cass County and Bates County warrants.
11/22/17 09:59 27600 WALKER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 22, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation in the 27600 block of South Walker Road in Harrisonville. The deputy made contact with a female who said her garage door was stolen from her driveway sometime overnight. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.
11/22/17 11:44 CAMP BRANCH RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 22, a deputy received a report of trespassing that occurred in the 23300 block of South Camp Branch Road in Harrisonville. The deputy made contact with a female, who stated she was having issues with people hunting on her property. A possible suspect has been identified in this investigation.
11/24/17 12:24 STATE ROUTE 2, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 24 at approximately 1232 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23300 block of East Missouri 2 in Harrisonville in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was found to be a stolen vehicle out of Overland Park, Kan. Multiple suspects have been identified.
11/24/17 13:16 WEST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 24, a deputy conducted a fraud investigation that was reported at Sapp Brothers, 27603 S.W. Outer Road in rural Harrisonville. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
11/25/17 11:29 279TH ST, HARRISONVILLE
On Nov. 25, a deputy made contact with a male who reported that his firearm had been stolen. He stated that he last saw the firearm, a Glock 27, in April. The firearm and serial number were entered as stolen.
Peculiar
11/20/17 16:22 STATE ROUTE C, PECULIAR
On Nov. 20 at approximately 1636 hours, a deputy was dispatched to make telephone contact with a male in reference to a report of stealing in the 24900 block of south Missouri C in Peculiar. The reporting party stated someone had stolen Christmas decorations from his yard. No suspect has been identified at this time.
11/21/17 11:29 253RD ST/RODIER RD, PECULIAR
On Nov. 21 at approximately 1130 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at 253rd Street and Rodier Road on a silver Buick Enclave for expired license plates. The driver was taken into custody on active Jackson County warrants. The passenger was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia.
11/23/17 02:26 SB 49/PECULIAR WAY, PECULIAR
On Nov. 23 at approximately 0226 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on southbound Interstate 49 near Peculiar Way on a white Kia Optima for a DWI investigation. A male suspect was arrested for DWI, exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 mph or more, failure to drive on the right side of roadway, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabis, synthetic narcotic possession, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
11/25/17 02:52 SB 49/MM 166, PECULIAR
On Nov. 25 at approximately 0255 hours, a deputy was dispatched to southbound Interstate 49 at mile marker 166 in reference to a vehicle parked sideways in the southbound lanes. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a male standing next to the vehicle. The male was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
Pleasant Hill
11/20/17 18:14 175/WEST OF GRAY, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 20 at approximately 1816 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 175th Street, west of Gray Drive, in rural Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The driver stated she was driving on 175th Street when she struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway wearing all black. The pedestrian was evaluated by emergency medical services and refused transport to a medical facility.
11/22/17 16:18 AIRPORT RD, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 22, a deputy conducted an investigation of a order of protection violation in the 22900 block of South Airport Road in Pleasant Hill. The deputy made contact with the reporting party, who advised he received a text message from the respondent on his full order of protection. The deputy made contact with the suspect and placed him in custody for the violation.
11/23/17 23:13 175TH/BOARDMAN, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 23 at 2313 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Boardman Road, south of 175th Street, in Pleasant Hill to provide K-9 assistance to Pleasant Hill Police Department officers who were on the scene of a suspicious vehicle check. One male suspect fled the scene on foot. K-9 Champ tracked the suspect for approximately half a mile, but he was not located.
11/25/17 09:38 189TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 25 at approximately 0938 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check in the 24100 block of East 189th Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a subject with active Cass County warrants. John Small was taken into custody for failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked and for failure to appear on a trespassing charge. Small was taken to the Cass County jail for processing.
11/25/17 13:49 199TH ST, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 25 at approximately 1350 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23500 block of East 199th Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party stated an unknown vehicle ran into his wooden fence, causing damage. A suspect has not been identified.
11/25/17 16:44 EAST 58 HIGHWAY, PLEASANT HILL
On Nov. 25, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the 26400 block of East Missouri 58. The driver was arrested for possession of narcotics and DWI.
Raymore
11/21/17 10:16 PRAIRIE LANE, RAYMORE
On Nov. 21 at approximately 1024 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1100 block of North Prairie Lane in Raymore in reference to suspicious activity. The homeowner reported two male subjects knocking on her door and looking in the windows. The suspects have been identified.
West Line
11/22/17 15:30 MAIN ST, WEST LINE
On Nov. 22 at approximately 1533 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of North Main Street in West Line in reference to a burglary. A female reported someone forced entry into her residence and stole multiple items. No suspects have been identified.
