Saffels, Cesonis chosen as Harrisonville’s students of the month

Seniors Anna Saffels and Karsen Cesonis are the October students of the month at Harrisonville High School.
They were chosen by the faculty for their character, citizenship and academics.
Saffels, the daughter of Ryan and Wendy Saffels, plays softball and basketball and also is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She’s a student leader at The Vault, a safe place for teens and pre-teens to hang out.
After graduation, she plans to go on a mission in Taiwan for six months while taking online classes toward an intercultural studies major.
Cesonis is the son of Bruno and Jerian Cesonis. His school activities include soccer, football, track, and Students Against Destructive Decisions. He has been named to the National Society of High School Student Scholars and maintains a 4.0 grade-point average.
A Boy Scout, Cesonis likes to read, hunt, hike, and camp. He’s also a crew leader for Grand River Fencing and a referee for Harrisonville Soccer Club.
He plans to pursue a career in nursing.
“Sweeney Todd” at Belton High
Belton High School Theatre invites the public to attend “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition)” — the Tony Award-winning musical about love, murder and revenge in 19th century London — next month.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 2-4 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Belton Middle School/Freshman Center Forum Theatre. Parental guidance is suggested for younger children.
Tickets, which cost $6 for students and $7 for adults, can be purchased in advance at Bhspiratetheatre.weebly.com or at the door.
The cast includes Daniel Miller as Sweeney Todd, Victoria Garsow as Mrs. Lovett, Kameron Watts as Anthony Hope, Samantha Hennessey as Johanna, Jack Coumerilh as Tobias Ragg, Tye Voss as Judge Turpin, Alexandria Vlahos as Beggar Woman, Chad Kawakami as The Beadle, Nathan Garner as Pirelli, and Sam Medearis as Fogg.
The Female Ensemble includes Alissa Kelley, Amina Amarello-Khan, Brittany Suddith, Kayleigh Gilchrist, Mallory Vanmeter, Mariah Agrippa, Morgan Ryan, Sarah Coupland, Jalyn Glass, Eva Garner, Bella Vankirk, Sierra Rowlan, Sydni Mershon, Caroline Kelley and Tara Fielder.
The Male Ensemble includes Archer Wright, Brendon Jones, Eric Merrell, Jose Caballero, Miles Kelley, Nathan Garner, Noah Meitler, Sam Meaderis and Tim Knippa.
Will school ever be this fun again?
Harrisonville kindergartners have been busy with a number of hands-on activities.
The students have visited preschoolers to read books they’d made themselves; participated in a Community Helper Parade replete with teachers, veterinarians, bakers and others who make a community function; attended a Family Book Fair with a western theme; and learned about the human body by visiting stations focused on bones, muscles, lungs, and the stomach.
At the book fair, students rotated through activity stations like Sheriff’s Badge Name Writing, All About Me Wanted Poster, Wild Horses Sight Word Round-Up, Sheriff Badge Dice Game, and a small petting zoo.
The human body activities were an extension of the kindergartners’ Project Lead the Way science curriculum. At each stop, they watched a video then worked together to complete an activity.
At the bones station, the students used blocks to represent bones and laid out a skeleton within a body outline by looking at a skeleton diagram.
The students simulated digestion by scrunching a plastic bag as they “chewed” up a cracker, pouring it through a funnel (esophagus) into a water bottle (with water representing stomach acid) and shaking it up.
At the lung station, students blew a fuzzy ball through three different mazes.
At the muscles station, the kids designed their own obstacle course to work different muscles using physical education equipment.
Harrisonville presents “Shrek” and high tea with Princess Fiona
Harrisonville High School will present the musical “Shrek” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2-4 in the Performing Arts Center, 1504 E. Elm St.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens, and children.
In conjunction with the production, young children are invited to Tea with Fiona at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3, where they can enjoy afternoon tea and sandwiches with Princess Fiona and her fairy friends and get their pictures taken.
Tickets for that event are $6 each for both adults and kids. Make reservations by emailing beth.keith@harrisonvilleschools.org.
Cast members announced in September include Alek Baker, Gael Rios, John Coday, Briana Chiodini, Brooklyn Rhoney, Caroline Ocheskey, Cody Jones, Rebekah Bartlett, Susana Tracy, Peyton Holden, Joey Lasure, Joey Fernandez, Sierra Skinner, Madi Hilton, Skylar Lite, Matthew Hasenyager, Jayden Osborn, Walker Holden, Kimberly Balducci, Hunter Carlton, Bronson Lee, Lily Maxwell, Madeline McGee, Carolyn Schrock, Adalain Howser, Izabelle Shaddox, Caitlyn Costner, Mason Bennett, Hailey Mahoney, Clinton Howser, Steven Lafferty, Michael Schuhler, Tara Barnard, Amy Tracy, Hannah Bartlett, Eavey Bevan, Andrea Farren, Gabi Wilson, Nolan Medlin, Sydnea Crawford, Libby East, Mackenzie Rasnic, Mrs. Sherry Roe, Ms. Sariah Moody, Mr. Zach Bartlett, Mr. Kyle Crutchfield, Mrs. Susan Holden, Raven Bertrand, Tanner Cotterman, Blake McCarley, Gretta Maxwell, Annie Rhoney, Bella Tracy, Scarlett Tracy, Srenity Estes, Skylar Haller, Kyrklind Mangan, Blake McCarley, Abby Quinn and Serenity Rodgers.
NBA anthem
Vocalists from Raymore-Peculiar South Middle School sang the anthem before an NBA exhibition game Oct. 13 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat at the Sprint Center.
Performing were the choirs “Cadenza” (eighth grade advanced) and “The Interludes” (seventh grade), along with select students from “The Chromatics” (sixth grade) and Jazz ensembles.
Lezlie Waltz is the school's vocal music teacher.
Hanging in there
DECA students from Cass Career Center developed their leadership, team-building and problem-solving skills at the Tucker Leadership Lab earlier this month at William Jewell College. Pictured on the ropes course are (from left) Sydnea Crawford, Brennan Travis, Brooke Miller, Mrs. Amy Schroeder, Chrysalin Martin and Tate Cardinal.
