It’s time to verify residency for 2017-18

Time to verify residency
The Harrisonville School District is providing two ways for families to provide proof that they live in the school district, which is required before the start of each academic year.
To verify residence online, email the document to residency@harrisonvilleschools.org.
To take care of the matter in person, parents can attend the scheduled verification event on Aug. 1 or bring residency papers to the district administrative offices at 503 S. Lexington St., from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. through July 31.
The residency verification event will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in the commons area at Harrisonville High School, 1504 E. Elm St. Staffers will be there to accept the documents and answer questions. Enter through the Commons Area/gym doors at the high school.
The event also will allow parents and students to complete all back-to-school business in one place. High school students will be able to buy parking passes, pick up yearbooks, complete MacBook paperwork, and get ID/yearbook photos taken. Middle school students will get their schedules, and elementary students will receive their class placement letters. The food service department, bus company and school nurses can answer any questions.
If email verification is used, make sure the scanned document includes your name and address. Also include your name and your students’ names and grades in the email.
If you prove residency online or in person beforehand, and would like to take care of other business at the verification event, bring a printed copy of an email or confirmation sheet documenting that residency verification has been completed. . This will enable you to bypass the residency verification area and go straight to the building information area.
Residency can be verified with one of the following:
▪ An original gas, electric or water bill that is no more than 30 days old. The bill must be in the resident’s name, with the address visible. Final or disconnect notices will not be accepted, nor will telephone, cable or other bills.
▪ A rental/lease agreement including names of all occupants, dates of agreement and the name, address, phone number and signature of the landlord.
▪ A contract to build or purchase a home within the Harrisonville School District reflecting a possession or closing date within 90 calendar days of the first day of school attendance.
For questions about residency verification, call 816-380-2727.
Weber picked for leadership academy
Harrisonville High School junior Gage Weber was selected by the Harrisonville Rotary Club to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, which took place June 25-28 at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.
The academy is a training program for high school sophomores and juniors who exhibit a desire for community service. The curriculum is designed to identify andenhance servant leadership in for each participant, train the students on successfully carrying out a service project, and inspire them to put “Service Above Self.” In addition, participants are exposed to all Rotary programs.
Weber is the son of Jeff and Jauna Weber.
Looking at government, up close
Four Harrisonville High School students have returned this summer from Missouri Girls State, a weeklong program that teaches civics through the creation of simulated city, county and state level governments.
The exercise was held at the Warrensburg-based University of Central Missouri .
Those participating were Hannah Bartlett, Kaylee Tieman, Audrey Welhoff and Baylie Woolsey.
