Slain deputy, father of two young children, was 'jokester-geek' who loved his job

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Rohrer, a husband and father of two young children, was a kindhearted "jokester-geek" who loved his job and was proud of what he did, according to his obituary that ran Tuesday in The Kansas City Star.

"He was courageous, not afraid to be himself and generous as a friend," his obituary said. "He always made others want to be better."

Rohrer was fatally shot outside the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building Friday morning in downtown Kansas City, Kan. The shooting also took the life of Deputy Theresa King, 44.

King and Rohrer were transporting an inmate after a court hearing at the building, which is across the street from the Wyandotte County jail and courthouse. An inmate may have gotten one of the deputies' guns and began shooting in a secured parking area on the west side of the building, police said.

Rohrer, an Eagle Scout, was a varsity letter-man on the swim team at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, where he graduated in 2001. He also appeared in school musicals all four years.

He graduated from Kansas State University in 2006 and later studied criminal justice at Johnson County Community College, graduating in 2017.

He began working at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department in 2011.

Rohrer married Sarah Carr in September 2007. They have two young children, Emma and Conner. Their family motto was "Keep on Swimming."

"He loved family, friends, enjoyed Comic Con, brewing ale and playing video games with friends and family," according to his obituary.

A public visitation for King is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Reardon Civic Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., in Kansas City, Kan. Rohrer will not have a public visitation at the request of his family.

A joint funeral will be held for King and Rohrer at 9 a.m. at Children's Mercy Park, 1 Sporting Way, in Kansas City, Kan.





Anyone wishing to make cash donations to the families of the deputies can do so through the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union. Separate funds have been set up for each deputy: the Theresa King Memorial Fund and the Patrick Rohrer Memorial Fund.