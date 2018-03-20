Raw Video: Two-alarm fire engulfs building near I-70 and Van Brunt in KC

A morning fire in the 2800 block of Raytown Road turned into a two-alarm blaze in a commercial building. Firefighters were fighting the fire defensively due to the danger of parts of the building collapsing.
John Sleezer Jason Boatright
