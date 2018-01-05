Video showing kids being placed in trunk of car prompts Olathe police inquiry

More Videos 0:36 Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride Pause 1:23 Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 2:46 Kansas City chaplain wins Showcase Showdown on 'The Price is Right' 0:26 Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 2:05 Propane heater suspected cause of house fire in KCMO 1:54 Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:34 See the latest device that helps students sneak e-cigarettes into schools 2:07 Craig Ellingson to Piercy: 'You’re the reason why my son Brandon is dead' 1:47 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo) A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo) Edited by Toriano Porter and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

