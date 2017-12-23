Fire officials, police investigating discovery of bodies after Independence blaze

Fire officials and police are investigating the discovery of two bodies after battling a structure fire inside an unoccupied building in Independence.
The bodies were discovered after firefighters put out the blaze about 6:40 p.m. Saturday near Pitcher Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff. The fire, officials said, was under control about 30 minutes later.
#IndepFire Brief - At 6:40 p.m. units from Stations 1, 2, 3, 5 & 8 responded to a structure fire in area of Pitcher Rd and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Structure was unoccupied. Fire under control at 7:07 and is now under investigation.— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 24, 2017
Shortly thereafter, a person was found dead at the scene. A second person was found minutes later.
Never miss a local story.
#IndepFire Brief Update - Civilian casualty found at scene of Pitcher Rd fire. State Fire Marshal en route. Fire cause and scene remain under investigation. Further information will be provided when available.— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 24, 2017
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, officials said.
The State Fire Marshal is assisting Independence officials with the inquiry.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments