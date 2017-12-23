Fire officials and police are investigating the discovery of two bodies after battling a structure fire inside an unoccupied building in Independence.
Fire officials and police are investigating the discovery of two bodies after battling a structure fire inside an unoccupied building in Independence.

Fire officials, police investigating discovery of bodies after Independence blaze

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 23, 2017 11:22 PM

Fire officials and police are investigating the discovery of two bodies after battling a structure fire inside an unoccupied building in Independence.

The bodies were discovered after firefighters put out the blaze about 6:40 p.m. Saturday near Pitcher Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff. The fire, officials said, was under control about 30 minutes later.

Shortly thereafter, a person was found dead at the scene. A second person was found minutes later.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting Independence officials with the inquiry.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

