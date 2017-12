More Videos 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Pause 3:02 Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 1:53 Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide 0:35 Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 0:42 Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White 2:12 Alfredo Garcia remembers Primitivo and the day he was shot while defending a teacher 1:00 Losing lawns to development in midtown Kansas City 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:09 Frank White's finances Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide Video timeline explains the events leading to the death of teen Mikayla Norris, the suicide of Kareem McCoy-Lee and the attack on Bryanna Spencer. Video timeline explains the events leading to the death of teen Mikayla Norris, the suicide of Kareem McCoy-Lee and the attack on Bryanna Spencer. Neil Nakahodo and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Video timeline explains the events leading to the death of teen Mikayla Norris, the suicide of Kareem McCoy-Lee and the attack on Bryanna Spencer. Neil Nakahodo and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star