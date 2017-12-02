In this file photo, Thomas Thatcher (upper left) of Crossfit Lawrence worked with veterans on techniques for muscle relaxation, strengthening and yoga during the Save A Warrior program that helps veterans with suicide prevention. Last month, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine announced they were studying laughing gas as a treatment for suicidal thoughts.
In this file photo, Thomas Thatcher (upper left) of Crossfit Lawrence worked with veterans on techniques for muscle relaxation, strengthening and yoga during the Save A Warrior program that helps veterans with suicide prevention. Last month, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine announced they were studying laughing gas as a treatment for suicidal thoughts. TAMMY LJUNGBLAD The Kansas City Star
In this file photo, Thomas Thatcher (upper left) of Crossfit Lawrence worked with veterans on techniques for muscle relaxation, strengthening and yoga during the Save A Warrior program that helps veterans with suicide prevention. Last month, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine announced they were studying laughing gas as a treatment for suicidal thoughts. TAMMY LJUNGBLAD The Kansas City Star

Local

Could laughing gas reduce risk of suicide? Missouri researchers study possibility

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 02, 2017 02:11 PM

Researchers at a Missouri medical school are studying how laughing gas affects patients who have suicidal thoughts — and they have reason to believe the unconventional treatment will have a positive effect.

Charles Conway and Peter Nagele, both professors at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, found using nitrous oxide — or laughing gas — as a treatment for depression in a previous study improved subject’s symptoms, and they recently began a new study with 50 participants who have previously attempted suicide to further explore the possible remedy.

“Suicide attempts and suicidal thinking often stem from an individual’s belief that there’s no way out of a situation other than ending one’s life,” said Conway, a professor of psychiatry and one of the study’s main investigators, according to a news release issued last month by the school. “We think nitrous oxide might help patients break out of that mindset and realize they do have options.”

According to the researchers, as many as one-third of those suffering from clinical depression do not respond to existing treatments. And some drug treatments take weeks to take affect, while laughing gas can improve symptoms within hours, Nagele said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Nitrous oxide may very quickly improve depression in these patients,” Nagele said. “The gas has very few side effects because it leaves the body very quickly once people stop breathing it. However, it appears from our previous research that the antidepressant effects of nitrous oxide may linger in the brain long after the drug is out of the body.”

In the new study, half the participants will regularly breathe nitrous oxide, and the other half will breathe oxygen without nitrous oxide. Both groups will also receive drug and therapy treatments.

The study will be funded by a grant from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Missouri, with one person dying from it in the state every eight hours. Among young people aged 10–24, suicide is the second leading cause of death.

“Suicidal thinking often occurs following short-term psychiatric hospitalizations, Conway said. “If such problems re-emerge, the study is designed to provide booster treatments with nitrous oxide, which we believe will continue to lower the likelihood of future suicidal thoughts.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

    After 74 years, the remains of Marine PFC Donald Tolson came home to his family, arriving at Kansas City International on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. No one knew what had become of the body of Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a car port on the Pacific island found dog tags. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Donald Bradley.

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family 2:21

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

View More Video