Pleasant Hill teen killed when struck by car on U.S. 50

A Pleasant Hill teenager died Saturday when he was struck by a car as he was seeking help after he ran his car off of U.S. 50 near Lone Jack.
Robert D. McCormick, 18, crashed his car around 5:45 p.m. when he went off the highway east of East Easley Road. He apparently had returned to the highway to seek help when he was struck by another vehicle, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
The driver of the car that hit McCormick remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No citations were issued.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
