Local

Pleasant Hill teen killed when struck by car on U.S. 50

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

November 26, 2017 06:33 PM

A Pleasant Hill teenager died Saturday when he was struck by a car as he was seeking help after he ran his car off of U.S. 50 near Lone Jack.

Robert D. McCormick, 18, crashed his car around 5:45 p.m. when he went off the highway east of East Easley Road. He apparently had returned to the highway to seek help when he was struck by another vehicle, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of the car that hit McCormick remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No citations were issued.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Time-lapse: Video shows I-435/Missouri 210 construction

View More Video