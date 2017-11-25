Cold War-era home of a nuclear warhead is now a five-star Airbnb rental in Kansas

Despite serving as the former home base of a devastating weapon of war, a Kansas missile silo is getting rave reviews decades later on Airbnb.
“What an AWESOME piece of history,” wrote one person who stayed there.
“We loved the tour and history of the site along with the seclusion and peaceful environment,” wrote another.
The Subterra Castle — located in Eskridge, Kan., about 15 miles southwest of Topeka — housed a nuclear warhead during the Cold War. But despite that, or perhaps because of it, host Matthew Fulkerson saw potential for a popular Airbnb experience.
The converted underground condominium complex opened six months ago, and, based on 18 reviews on Airbnb.com, the site is a five-star getaway.
“I see it as becoming a destination,” Fulkerson told the Topeka Capital-Journal earlier this month.
Fulkerson, who writes that the listing is the first nuclear missile base to be listed on Airbnb, has fond memories himself of the military holdings: When he was 10 years old, he stumbled upon an underground base near his home in the Flint Hills.
And more recently, he met his wife at Subterra Castle and then was married two years later on the property.
The base has been featured on National Geographic, Oprah and other television programs, Fulkerson wrote, and it includes 18,000 square feet of underground space, a pond, a grass airstrip and castle towers.
“The underground missile site has a fascinating Cold War history for you to discover,” Fulkerson wrote on Airbnb.com. “Guests will also be inspired by the story of its transformation from a bunker into a home.”
Fulkerson is a neighbor of Subterra’s owners, Ed and Dianna Peden, who have lived in the converted missile base since 1994 and agreed to the Airbnb idea.
In addition to a main-floor bedroom, Airbnb guests at Subterra have a full kitchen, private bathroom, laundry services and a fireplace.
The space runs $140 per night for two people, according to the listing.
One reviewer, named Katherine on Airbnb.com, complimented the transformation of the base into a home.
“Steeped in Cold War history, and waiting for you to explore,” she wrote. “The place is funky but fun, from the launch room to the missile bay, to the top of the turrets, we loved it all.”
