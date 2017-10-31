Your best chance to survive nuclear apocalypse is to live in KC, Realtors say

More Videos 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits Pause 1:47 Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:07 Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:51 Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 0:43 Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:14 Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Doomsday apocalypse clock moves forward The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change. The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change. AP

The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change. AP