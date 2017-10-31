Your best chance to survive nuclear apocalypse is to live in KC, Realtors say

Do escalating tensions with North Korea have you scared of a nuclear apocalypse?
Here’s something to soothe your fears: If you’re a resident of Kansas City, you have the best shot at survival out of the 200 largest metro areas in the country, according to Realtor.com.
The site analyzed home and property attributes in the cities to determine which was most conducive to enduring nuclear fallout.
If Kim Jong-un or another nuclear-minded world leader ever launched an attack, KC would be the best place to survive because collectively the city has the highest percentage of:
▪ Home listings with a lake or pond (for drinking water)
▪ Listings with a safe room
▪ Listings with a bunker or fallout shelter
▪ Listings with solar panels in case the electrical grid goes dark
▪ Percentage of health care workers
Other factors included: population density, state gun score, and presence of active military, federal government employees or manufacturing workers, which Realtor.com deemed likely targets of a nuclear attack.
“There is no safe place. There are only safer places,” Robert Vicino, CEO and founder of the Vivos Group, which sells bunkers, told Realtor.com.
According to the story, KC’s metro “has one of the highest rates of housing listings with bunkers or fallout shelters. It also has more than its fair share of homes with basements, as well as those made out of brick — a structure that is better prepared for a nuclear blast.”
If zombies ever come to town, though, get out quickly. KC didn’t make the site’s list of 10 best cities to survive a real-world “Walking Dead” scenario. Wichita was ranked as the seventh-best city, though, so you may not have to drive far.
