Your best chance to survive nuclear apocalypse is to live in KC, Realtors say

More Videos

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Pause
Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:47

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 0:43

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

  • Doomsday apocalypse clock moves forward

    The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change.

The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change. AP
The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change. AP

Local

Your best chance to survive nuclear apocalypse is to live in KC, Realtors say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 2:24 PM

Do escalating tensions with North Korea have you scared of a nuclear apocalypse?

Here’s something to soothe your fears: If you’re a resident of Kansas City, you have the best shot at survival out of the 200 largest metro areas in the country, according to Realtor.com.

The site analyzed home and property attributes in the cities to determine which was most conducive to enduring nuclear fallout.

If Kim Jong-un or another nuclear-minded world leader ever launched an attack, KC would be the best place to survive because collectively the city has the highest percentage of:

▪ Home listings with a lake or pond (for drinking water)

▪ Listings with a safe room

▪ Listings with a bunker or fallout shelter

▪ Listings with solar panels in case the electrical grid goes dark

▪ Percentage of health care workers

Other factors included: population density, state gun score, and presence of active military, federal government employees or manufacturing workers, which Realtor.com deemed likely targets of a nuclear attack.

“There is no safe place. There are only safer places,” Robert Vicino, CEO and founder of the Vivos Group, which sells bunkers, told Realtor.com.

According to the story, KC’s metro “has one of the highest rates of housing listings with bunkers or fallout shelters. It also has more than its fair share of homes with basements, as well as those made out of brick — a structure that is better prepared for a nuclear blast.”

If zombies ever come to town, though, get out quickly. KC didn’t make the site’s list of 10 best cities to survive a real-world “Walking Dead” scenario. Wichita was ranked as the seventh-best city, though, so you may not have to drive far.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Pause
Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:47

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 0:43

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

  • Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

    Some Johnson County cities, like Olathe and Mission, televise or video livestream their City Council meetings while others do not. It’s a debate over transparency versus cost.

Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts

View More Video