Police ID Independence shooting victim; search for person of interest goes on

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 11:39 AM

Police recovered an apparent escape car but were still searching Monday for a man who is a person of interest in a double-shooting that killed an Independence man Saturday.

The man who died was 29-year-old Brandan Ray Brown. Another person was wounded when someone fired shots in a trailer park in the 12800 block of East 47th Street about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police are searching for Jerome T. Roberson, described as a 31-year-old black male, 5-foot-9, about 160 pounds, from Kansas City.

Witnesses saw a man flee the scene in a red 1995 Camaro that police had also sought help in finding. The car has been located, police said Monday, but it was unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

