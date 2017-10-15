For years, no one would help Lamonte McIntyre’s mother. His release ends her trial

More Videos 2:24 Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts Pause 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 0:25 Watch suspects steal a gun from an unlocked car 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 2:52 Lamonte McIntyre talks about freedom after 23 years behind bars 4:02 Dispatch audio from the shooting of Clinton, Mo., Police Officer Gary Michael Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed "I knew he was innocent," Rosie McIntyre says of son Lamonte, wrongly imprisoned for 23 years. "I knew he was innocent," Rosie McIntyre says of son Lamonte, wrongly imprisoned for 23 years. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

