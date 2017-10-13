50 years before Colin Kaepernick knelt, John Carlos raised his fist

More Videos 1:44 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man Pause 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 0:45 Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre 1:47 Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' 2:52 Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 2:11 Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 2:30 Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students During a visit to Central Academy of Excellence, Olympic sprinter John Carlos talked about NFL players kneeling to protest racial injustice. During a visit to Central Academy of Excellence, Olympic sprinter John Carlos talked about NFL players kneeling to protest racial injustice. Mara Rose Williams The Kansas City Star

