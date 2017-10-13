Is Trump a ‘moron’ in eyes of Cabinet? Non-profit wants to know, files info request

When it comes to President Donald Trump, a non-profit organization wants to get to the bottom of all this “moron” talk.
Free Speech for People on Thursday submitted an FOIA to the State Department requesting any and all material regarding Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s view on Trump’s state of mind. That would include his reported comment that Trump is a “moron.”
Similar information requests were sent to the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Shanna Cleveland, senior counsel for Free Speech for People, said the requests are an attempt “to determine whether Cabinet members are attempting to cover up the diminished mental capacity of a president who is unfit to serve.”
The 25th Amendment to the Constitution contains a provision to remove the president if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet determine the president is unable to discharge his powers and duties. In such a case, the vice president assumes those powers and duties.
NBC News reported that Tillerson called Trump a moron this summer after speaking to security officials at the Pentagon. Tillerson has not directly denied that he made the comment, saying “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that.”
Trump dismissed the report but said in an interview: “If he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”
Cleveland’s statement said “Americans have a right to know whether the president is mentally fit for office and the Cabinet and Congress have a responsibility to protect the country if he is not.”
Twenty-seven psychiatrists claim in a new book that “anyone as mentally unstable as [Trump] should not be entrusted with the life-and-death-powers of the presidency.”
The FOIA to the State Department seeks “any communications, notes, or documents created, sent, or received by Secretary Tillerson, including communications sent entirely within the federal government, in which Secretary Tillerson referred to Donald J. Trump as a ‘moron,’ ‘imbecile, or any other term indicating diminished mental capacity and/or related to any discussion or assessment of Mr. Trump’s mental capacity, mental faculties, or mental stability.”
Free Speech for People requested an expedited review of its information requests.
Free Speech for people was created following the 2010 Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United case that threw out limits on what corporations and unions could spend on elections.
