Machete attack at KCI, fake blood and all, was just a lesson in ‘Best Defense’

More Videos

KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood 2:39

KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood

Pause
Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 1:24

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 3:17

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

Road diet brings bike lanes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KC 1:30

Road diet brings bike lanes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KC

Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway. 1:34

Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway.

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High 0:35

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:37

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind 1:42

Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind

  • KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood

    The Outdoor Channel's show "The Best Defense" has been filming an episode this week about surviving a machete attack at airports.

The Outdoor Channel's show "The Best Defense" has been filming an episode this week about surviving a machete attack at airports. Keith Myers and Don Bradley kmyers@kcstar.com
The Outdoor Channel's show "The Best Defense" has been filming an episode this week about surviving a machete attack at airports. Keith Myers and Don Bradley kmyers@kcstar.com

Local

Machete attack at KCI, fake blood and all, was just a lesson in ‘Best Defense’

By Donald Bradley

dbradley@kcstar.com

October 04, 2017 8:14 PM

You arrive at the airport with the family to go to Disney World.

Biggest worry? Flight’s delayed. Trip cost too much. Forgot something.

Being attacked in the check-in line by three guys wielding machetes is probably not on your mind, but this being America, it could happen.

It did at Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday. Not for real, but it sort of looked real.

People were lined up at the counter when machetes started slashing and blood started squirting. One man saved himself when he blocked the blade with his Samsonite carry-on and then kneed the attacker, first in the gut and then the face.

And you thought Terminal A at KCI was closed.

It is. But this week it served as the set for the “The Best Defense,” a show on the Outdoor Channel. The program creates disaster scenarios to teach people how to survive active shooter, terrorist and other attacks in public places. The new season starts in January.

“Sure, we’ve talked since Sunday and we will do a concert segment soon,” said Jeff Murray, the show’s managing producer.

He was referring to Sunday’s attack in Las Vegas in which a man shot and killed 59 people and wounded hundred of others while firing from a hotel window into an outdoor concert below.

Such an episode would fit with others the show has done about attacks in restaurants, theaters and other places that draw concentrated crowds.

Three take-away tips. Be aware of surroundings, particularly exits, and sit near them. Also, always have a flashlight and something that can be used as a tourniquet.

Besides teaching people what to do to keep safe, the show also teaches basic first-aid for gunshot and blade injuries.

“Keep in mind, EMS doesn’t get to just come right in,” said “The Best Defense” co-host Mike Seeklander. “They have to wait for the all-clear.”

Murray said show chose KCI for the segment for a simple reason: There are not a lot of closed airport terminals in the country. He praised the Kansas City Film Office for its assistance.

KCI spokesperson Joe McBride watched some of the production. He said it was not the first project that had used the idle terminal. Since it closed down due to airline consolidation in 2014, Terminal A has been used for film projects by Nestle and Sprint.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Per day rental on the place: $500.

Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood

View More Video