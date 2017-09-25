Jackson County jail inmate reported dead; sheriff’s office investigating

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate of the Jackson County Detention Center died Monday night.
A Jackson County news release said it appeared that the inmate, whose name was not released, died by suicide.
The news release said the inmate was found unresponsive in the dormitory area shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. On-duty nursing staff and emergency personnel were called to help, and the inmate was taken to a hospital where he died.
“It pains me to know that this happened to an inmate inside our facility,” Joe Piccinini, director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections, said in a statement. “We take this incident and every other incident inside our facility seriously, as the safety and security of staff and inmates is a top priority for myself and detention center staff.”
No other details were released Monday in connection to the death.
