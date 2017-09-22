Google Fiber misses installation goal in Mission Hills, parts of KCK

The Kansas Corporation Commission this week acknowledged that Google Fiber had missed its own goal for providing high-speed internet and video service to all of Mission Hills, Westwood, Westwood Hills and Kansas City, Kan.
In its filings in 2012 Google said it planned to be able to serve 100 percent of those areas within five years. That didn’t happen. Last month the company asked the commission for more time. On Thursday the commission approved an amendment to Google’s plan.
“Google Fiber still hopes to be able to serve 100 percent of those service areas, but it was not able to do so within that initial five-year period,” company attorney Anne E. Callenbach said in a letter to the commission asking for the amendment.
The company did not detail the reasons for the delay, but earlier this year people who had signed up and were waiting to be connected to Google Fiber began receiving their deposits back along with letters saying “we’re unable to build our network to connect your home or business at this time.”
Alphabet, Google Fiber’s parent company, had said it was pulling back on hard-wire installations while it explored cheaper was to deliver 1-gigabit-per-second speeds to customers. That included a shift toward wireless delivery.
Google Fiber announced in March 2011 that Kansas City, Kan., had won the coveted prize of being the first site for its ultra-fast broadband network.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments