UPS to open package facility, hire more than 2,100 locally

UPS will open a new package-handling facility in Edgerton, Kan., in November and will hire more than 2,100 seasonal and permanent workers in the area, the company announced Wednesday.
The new facility will employ more than 400 permanent positions at the new facility, mostly package handlers. The positions start $10.20 an hour with retention bonuses of $125 per week. Permanent positions come with health care and retirement benefits.
In addition, UPS said it would hire seasonal and part-time positions, including more than 900 package handlers, nearly 70 delivery drivers and more than 700 driver-helpers.
The local hirings are among about 95,000 seasonal employees the company expects to hire nationally.
UPS said 35 percent of people hired in recent years as seasonal package handlers have stayed on with the company after the holidays.
Seasonal driver positions start at $18.75 an hour and driver helper positions start at $15 an hour.
The Edgerton facility is scheduled to open Nov. 13.
UPS is currently hiring locally for permanent positions at three locations:
▪ 223 N. James St., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ 14650 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa.
▪ 19400 Essex St., Edgerton.
Applicants for seasonal jobs must apply online at UPSjobs.com
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
