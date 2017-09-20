Phone store worker who was killed during reported robbery was 30-year-old man

Kansas City police have released the name of a cellphone store employee who was shot and killed Monday while trying to help a fellow employee during a reported armed robbery.
Police on Wednesday identified the man as 30-year-old Alejandro E. Castillo of Kansas City. The shooting happened inside a Boost Mobile store at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City. Castillo was leaving work for the day when he was shot, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 3:15 p.m. Monday. Kansas City Police Sgt. Kari Thompson said officers were dispatched to the business after receiving a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, police said, they observed Castillo on the ground inside the store suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.
Thompson said Castillo, an employee of the Boost Mobile store, was leaving the store at the end of his shift when police said the victim observed a female employee exchanging words with a male who entered the business and was allegedly trying to rob the store.
Thompson said Castillo went back into the cellphone store and attempted to confront the suspect. After a struggle ensued, the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot. Police said Castillo died at the scene.
No arrests had been reported. Radio traffic had indicated police were looking for one suspect Monday afternoon. Thompson said police think the person they’re looking for may be in the area. Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but said they had planned to review surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments