Tiny houses for homeless veterans may be ready by Thanksgiving, planners say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Coach's was more than just a bar, it was Mike Darby's legacy Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show 2:09 Police investigate shooting death of woman at 37th and Woodland 3:49 Meet Rick Smith, KC's new police chief 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 1:09 One low-wage worker tells why the local wage floor is too low 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 0:30 See why hiker exclaimed, 'That's a big snake!' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email When the planned Veterans Community Project for the homeless discovered its property lacked sewers, Kansas City contractors pitched in with a plan. Video by Rick Montgomery Rick Montgomery The Kansas City Star

When the planned Veterans Community Project for the homeless discovered its property lacked sewers, Kansas City contractors pitched in with a plan. Video by Rick Montgomery Rick Montgomery The Kansas City Star